









Joe N. Brown, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Ethel Bowlin Brown; brother, Conrad Brown; and sister, Dolores Brown Mackey.

He is survived by wife, Gail Stout Herrin Brown; brother, Bill Brown and wife Myra; sons, Barry, Jeff and wife April, Derek and wife Sarah, Jamie, Kevin and wife Christie; stepson, Cobie Herrin and wife Kyra; grandchildren, Corey, Nicholas, Austin, Cash, Noah, Addison, Hannah, Alyssa, Elijah, Maggie, Allie, Bryson, KC, and Rhet; great-granddaughters, Aubrey and Sammie; and many nieces and nephews.

Joe loved spending time with his boys and grandkids at his cabin. He was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and often attended their annual conference at Lake Junaluska.

Visitation will be from 5 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 29, in the Woodlawn Cemetery (Lafollette).

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.