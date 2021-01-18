









Joe H. Lankford, age 91, of Louisville, formerly of Corbin, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 in the Episcopal Church Home in Louisville.

Born in Pineville, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Joel Lee Lankford and Nellie Schweingruber Lankford. Joe was a 1948 graduate of Corbin High School before going on to graduate from Union College in 1956. He later completed his education, earning his Masters degree from the University of Louisville. He was a retired school teacher from Clark County, Indiana. In addition, he taught for the Corbin Independent Schools system, Laurel County Schools, and Jefferson County Schools. He is a member of CHS Hall of Fame.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Ann Stansberry Lankford; brothers, Dr. Claude McHargue and Aaron Lankford; and by a sister, Juanita Poynter.

Joe is survived by his children, Elizabeth R. Lankford of London, KY., and Scott Lankford and his wife Dr. Ashley Lankford.

Graveside service for Joe Lankford will be held at a later date and will be announced when scheduled.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.