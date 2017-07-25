By Teresa Brooks

Joe Foley, 77, of Williamsburg, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2017 at his home.

He was born on March 23, 1940 in Saxton, to the late Cecil Foley and Lola (Hayes) Foley.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Vicy Rose; brother, Claude Foley; brothers-in-law, Bob Morgan and Clint Mitchell; and a sister-in-law, Lorene Foley.

Joe Foley was an accomplished businessman and loving father. He loved singing, playing acoustic guitar, electric guitar, and the organ. On Sunday mornings after breakfast with his family, he enjoyed singing and praising the Lord with some of his favorite songs, “How Great Thou Art”, and “Build Me Just a Cabin in Gloryland”. His favorite hobby was woodworking and creating beautiful pieces of furniture for his family. Joe was loved greatly and will be missed dearly.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Foley of Williamsburg; three daughters, Sandy Perkins (Dewayne) of Corbin, Karen Paul (Scott) of Williamsburg and Jodie Gambrell (Jason) of Williamsburg; six grandchildren, Niki Stanford, Derek Perkins, Megan Newman (Rusty), Jacob Paul, Jaylen Gambrell and Camden Gambrell; three great-grandchildren, Raegan White, Landen White and Roselyn Bixby; three brothers, Jim Foley, Bob Foley Glenda) and Gary Foley (Rhonda), all of Williamsburg; three sisters, Darlene Mitchell of Lawrenceburg, IN, Joyce Morgan of Williamsburg and Brenda Moore (Rocky) of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be after 5 p.m., Thursday, July 27, at the Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 28, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating.

Following the service he will be laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

Dewayne Perkins, Scott Paul, Jason Gambrell, Rusty Newman, Jacob Paul and Derek Perkins will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Foley, Russell Foley, Cecil Foley, Danny Rose, Brent Foley, Harrison Collett, Buck Carr and Charles York.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd SW Lilburn, Ga 30047 or www.ibda .org, in memory of Joe Foley.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.