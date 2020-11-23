









Joe Alonzo Lambdin, age 80, of Possum Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. Joe was born on January 13, 1940, in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to the late Charlie and Hattie (Jordan) Lambdin. Joe was a veteran of the United States Army and attended Mt. Ash Baptist Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 61 years, Betty Jo (Cox) Lambdin of Williamsburg; three sons, Larry Lambdin and wife Sheila, Eddie Lambdin and wife Jennifer and Scott Lambdin and wife Teddie, all of Williamsburg; five grandchildren, Mercedes Lambdin, Lauren Lambdin, Jeremy Lambdin, Allison Lambdin and Logan Lambdin; brother, James Lambdin and wife Jewel of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

A private visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Monday, November 23, at Croley Funeral Home.

A private funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Monday, November 23, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter and Rev. Lester Cox officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 24, at the Oaklawn Addition of Pleasant View Cemetery.

Croley Funeral Home will be following the Governor’s Mandate announced on 11/19/2020 regarding attendance due to Covid-19.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.