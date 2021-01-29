









Joe A. Sawyers, 77, of Corbin, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021.

Born in Corbin, Joe was the son of the late Hiram and Elizabeth Goff Sawyers. He was a US Army veteran and had worked at CTA in Corbin for 19 years. He was a member of Dorthae Pentecostal Church. Joe loved children and loved to gift and share with others.

Joe is survived by his wife, Anita Day Sawyers; son, John Sawyers (Pamela); stepdaughter, Monica Shelton (Tim); grandchildren, Joshua Runyon, Nicholas Runyon, Rachel and Isaac Shelton, Makayla Shelton, Laythan Mullins, Derek Roark, Stephanie Southerland, and Tiffany Davis; and brothers, Leland Sawyers (Kathern), and Richard Sawyers (Charlotte), all who mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held on Thursday, January 28, at Dorthae Pentecostal Church with Pastor Billy Evans and Pastor Johnny Day officiating. Burial was in Felts Chapel Cemetery with military honors by D.A.V. Chapter 158.

Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.