









Jody Coy Meadows, age 42, of Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on November 9, 2019 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on September 25, 1977 to Carl Ray Robinson and Flora Ellen Meadows.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob and Easter Meadows; mother, Flora Meadows; uncle, Shirley Meadows; and special friends, Rev. Elmer and Laura Parks. He was a member of Little Wolf Creek Church of God.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Perry Meadows of Williamsburg; two sisters, Bernice Meadows and Cathy Meadows Prewitt, both of Williamsburg; brother in love, Gary Logan of Williamsburg; nieces and nephews, Gary, Nicky, Jessica, Jamie, Brittany, Jasmine, Brandy, Jennessa, Katelyn, Charlie, and Dylan; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be after 5:00 PM Tuesday, November 12, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 13, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Marion Cook and Rev. Mike Moses officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

