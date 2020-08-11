Joanna Michelle Middleton











Joanna Michelle (Mahan) Middleton died at her home in Corbin on August 10, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Joanna was born on September 6, 1987, and named after her grandmothers: Jo Hudgens and Anna Mae Mahan. Joanna was the third child for Delmar and Donna Mahan, joining brothers Josh and John. Joanna graduated from Whitley County High School in 2005, where she played basketball and ran track for the Colonels. She graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 2009 with a degree in Elementary Education and later obtained numerous professional certificates in education.

Joanna married Jody Middleton on May 26, 2018. They built a home together on Frankfort School Road and, on May 1, 2019, welcomed Jacob Arnold Middleton into their lives. “Big Jake,” as Joanna liked to call him, fit right in with his older sister, Addison Kate. Joanna loved being a mother to Addie and Jake, and was happiest when she was at home with Jody and the kids. In her free time, Joanna loved being at the lake, spending time with her girlfriends, and trips to the beach.

Joanna worked at Williamsburg Independent Schools as the Academic Dean. She began her career at Williamsburg as an elementary school teacher and basketball coach in 2009 and then became the Elementary Dean of Students in 2014 (at the age of 26!). Joanna worked tirelessly in both the classroom and the administration, and was proud to be an educator. Joanna cared deeply for all of her students and was passionate about making sure that her students got the best education possible.

Kindhearted, spirited, devoted, mischievous, and beautiful. Those are just a few of the words we would use to describe Joanna. She demonstrated extraordinary courage and grace over the last few months, an experience that highlighted just how special she was. Joanna, we will miss you.

Visitation will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel. Joanna’s funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 14, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel. She will be laid to rest in the Mahan Family Cemetery on Goldens Creek. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Joanna Mahan Middleton Scholarship Fund at Williamsburg Independent Schools. For information, contact Williamsburg Schools Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Hall at (606) 549-6044, ext. 117.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.