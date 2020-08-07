









Joann Messer, age 82, of Corbin, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Corbin.

She was born in Gray, Kentucky, a daughter to the late Ermol Foley and Beatrice Hubbs Foley. Joann was a long time cook with West Knox Schools, a member of New Vision Pentecostal Church and most recently attended North Corbin Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Emenal “Uel” Messer; and by her sons, Euell David Messer and Jimmy “ToeJoe” Messer.

Joann is survived by her children, Sherry Jenkins (Nealy), Jerry Messer (Tina), Donna Hinkle (Glen), Rhonda Johnson (Kenny), Steven Messer, and Preston Messer; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Lela Helton (Ralph); brother, Ronald Foley (Norma “Binky”); and by many other family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, August 8, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Brent Carroll officiating.

Burial will follow in Hopewell Cemetery in Corbin.

Visitation will be on Saturday from 11am until 1pm at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.