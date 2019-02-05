











JoAnn Browning, 74, of Corbin, and formally of Jellico, TN departed this life on Monday, January 28, 2019 at Jellico Community Hospital in Jellico.

She was born on April 10, 1944 in Lafayette, TN to the late Aaron and Ola Delk.

She was also preceded in death by her son Richie Browning; grandson Richie Claiborne Browning; six brother(s) Larry Delk, Jerry Delk Ed Delk, Luke Delk Glen Delk, Jack Delk and one sister Janice Reynolds.

She is survived by her husband, Elmer Browning of Corbin; two sons, Elmer Wayne Browning (Denice George) of Corbin, and Oscar Browning (Anna Byrd) of Williamsburg; one grandson David Browning of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Thursday, January 31, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gerald Mullins officiating.

Following the service she was laid to rest in the Bowlin Cemetery Jellico, TN.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

