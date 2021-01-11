









JoAnn Bailey Golding, 86, of Corbin, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 at the Christian Health Center. She had lived at the Christian Care campus for several years.

She was a native of Troy, Alabama and a daughter of the late Harper and Myrtle Penn Jones. Her husbands, James Alvin Bailey and Kenneth Golding; son, Robert Lawrence Bailey; and sister, Edna Ruth Morrison, also preceded her in death.

Survivors include four children: Tim Bailey (his wife Johnna and their children Tiffany and David), Danny Bailey (wife Tammy and children Ryan and Heather), Patricia Lee (husband Steve and children Stephanie, Andrew and Erin), and Rick Bailey (wife Connie and children Abbey and Tommy). Also surviving are Kenneth’s wife, Carol, and their daughter, Katherine; seven great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Harold Jones (Juanita) and Bobby Jones (Mickey).

Mrs. Golding will be taken to Alabama for interment Friday at the Tallapoosa Memorial Gardens at Camp Hill, Alabama. She will be laid to rest beside her children’s father, James Bailey.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is handling local arrangements and messages to the family may be sent to www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.