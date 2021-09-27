









Jo Ann Canada, age 79 of Clifford Canada Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. She was born on June 22, 1942 in Corbin, Kentucky to James Marion Rains and Elsie (Smith) Rains. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Marion and Elsie (Smith) Rains; husband, Ray Canada; son, Thomas Canada; granddaughter, Melissa Anderson Carr; an infant great grandchild; and brother, Willie Rains.

She is survived by fourteen children, James Canada (Patricia), Rena Canada (Terry Brooks), Mary Lawson (Elmer), Jessie Canada (Melissa), Ronald Canada (Marcella), Phillip Canada (Angela), Rev. Willie Canada (Tina), Alan Canada (Vanessa), Sheila Petrey (Jeff), Erma Helton (Frank), Rebecca West (Shannon), Johnny Canada (Priscilla), all of Williamsburg, Kentucky, Glenda Carr (Jimmy) of Rockholds, Kentucky, and Carolyn Petrey of Siler, Kentucky; 53 grandchildren; 65 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Gilmore (Jim) of Houston, Texas and Florine Bonkowski (Don) of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; three brothers, Martin Rains (Wanda) of Corbin, Kentucky, Delmer Rains (Yong Hi) of Goshen, Ohio, and James Ed Rains (Karen) of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will after 6:00 PM on Monday, September 27, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 28, at the Croley Funeral Home with Rev. Roger Meadors and Rev. Bill Meadors officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Pleasant Hill Church of God Cemetery.

