









Jimmy Ray Huddleston, age 63, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021 at his home in Harriman, Tennessee.

He was born on January 9, 1958 to the late Kenny (Bud) Huddleston and Elsie Mae (Parrott) Huddleston in Middlesboro, Kentucky. His paternal grandparents were the late Finley Huddleston and Flora Huddleston. His maternal grandparents were the late Ike Parrott and Susie Parrott.

He was a graduate of Jellico High School – Class of 1976. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rockwood, Tennessee. Jimmy worked for Cox & Son Funeral Home when he lived in Jellico and later for the Rockwood Street Department.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Earl Huddleston, Raymond Huddleston, and Virgil Huddleston; three sisters, Ruth Huddleston, Marie Huddleston, and Patsy Huddleston; and one niece, Michelle Lee Huddleston.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Ann Edwards, of Harriman, TN; one son, Bradley Huddleston, and wife Kayla, of Jellico, TN; one daughter, Tiffaney (Huddleston) Sharp, and husband, Billy, of Knoxville, TN; six grandchildren, Sophia Huddleston, Navin Huddleston, Carson Sharp, Cayden Sharp, Cora Sharp, and John Sharp; three sisters, Lillie Mae Lay, and husband, Ronnie, Geneva Huddleston, and Brenda Shillings, all of Jellico, TN; two nephews, Clayton Hackler, of Jellico, TN and Tyler Marlow, of Johnson City, TN; two nieces, Rhonda (Lay) Marlow, and husband Floyd, and Melissa Hackler, all of Jellico, TN; one step-son, Cody Anderson, and wife, Becca, of Harriman, TN and a host of friends and other relatives to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held on Saturday, April 3 at the Evans Mortuary in Rockwood with Rev. Marty Shadoan and Chaplain Bruce Foster officiating.

Graveside and interment followed in the Roane Memorial Gardens.

This obituary is a courtesy of the Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico.