









Jimmy Ray Croley, age 63, of Boyd Bend Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, March 13, 2020, at his home. He was born on February 5, 1957, in Jellico, Tennessee, to James Prather and Olenunel (Peace) Croley. He was preceded in death by his mother, Olenunel (Peace) Croley; son, Jason Ray Croley; and uncles, R.C. Croley and Johnny Lay, and brother-in-law, Stanley Rickett. Jimmy loved his family and farming.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma (Jones) Croley of Williamsburg; three children, Angela Tillman (Allen) of Knoxville, Tennessee, Regina Raney (Carl) of Williamsburg and James Croley (Kim) of Williamsburg; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; father, J.P. Croley of Williamsburg; sister, Judy Rickett of Williamsburg; mother-in-law, Imogene Jones of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Monday, March 16, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerome McCullah and Rev. Mike Powers officiating. Following the service, he was laid to rest in the Croley Family Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.