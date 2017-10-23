Posted On October 23, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Jimmy R. Moses, 73 of Williamsburg, passed away Thursday October 19, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN.

He was born June 29, 1944 in Whitley County, to the late Otis and Pauline Vanderpool Moses.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a granddaughter Kaylee Moses, a great granddaughter Ally Moses, two sisters Cora Ruth Williams and Pauline Messer, two brothers Paul Moses and Charles Moses.

He is survived by his wife Deloris Moses of Williamsburg; four children; Jimmy Moses Jr. of California, Richard Moses (Sheila) of Williamsburg, Tiffany Moses Sharpe (James) of Gatlinburg, TN and Brian Moses of Williamsburg; five grandchildren; Tiffany Moses, Brian Moses, Courtney Moses, Cassidy Moses and Kaden Moses, three great grandchildren; Katrina Underwood, Eli Moses and Hunter Hamblin, three sisters; Lelia Mae McKnight (David) of Willoughby, OH, Geraldine Rountree (Glen) of Williamsburg, Evelee Moses (Rev. Phillip) of Williamsburg, several nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Saturday October 21, with Rev. Harold Long, Rev. Phillip Moses, Rev. Elmer Parks and Rev. Marion Cook officiating.

Graveside services were held Sunday October 22, at