









Jimmy Johns, age 77, passed away at his home in Corbin, KY on Monday, October 12, 2020.

Funeral service will be held at 2pm on Thursday October 15, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hopkins Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 12noon until 2pm at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com Those attending are asked to wear a mask and to socially distance in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.