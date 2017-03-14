By Teresa Brooks

Jimmy Edgar Herrell, 81, of Athens, TN passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at his residence.

A native of Jellico and long time resident of Illinois and current resident of Athens. He was the son of the late

Johnny Robert Herrell and Carrie Minnie Hackler Herrell and was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Olga Nehrkorn Herrell; one son, John Herrell; one daughter, Carrie Davis and several brothers. He was a lifelong member of the Masons.

Survivors include daughter, Santina Herrell of Twin Lakes, WI; son, Jimmie Edgar Herrell and wife, Vicki of Etowah; sister and brother-in-law,Francine and Don Cuel of Jellico; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Donald Herrell of Jellico, Barton and Pat Herrell of Illinois; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Jimmy’s life was held Saturday at his residence.

Ziegier Funeral Home of Athens, TN is in charge of arrangements.

This is a courtesy announcement by the Harp Funeral Home of Jellico.