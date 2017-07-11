By Teresa Brooks

Jimmy Ancil Carman, 80, of Walnut Avenue, Corbin, departed this life on Friday, July 7, 2017 at his home.

He was born on December 2, 1936 in Whitley County, Kentucky to the late George Lee Carman and Betty (Wright) Carman.

Jimmy was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church in Corbin.

He is survived by his loving wife, Flossie (Prichard) Carman of Corbin; sister, Georgia Bloemker (Howard) of Clarksville, OH; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 11, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doyle Lester officiating.

Following the service he was laid to rest in the Broyles Cemetery in Rockholds.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.