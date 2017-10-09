Posted On October 9, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Jimmie Wayne Maggard, 63, passed away Sunday, October 8, 2017.

Born April 27, 1954, in Hazard, he was the son of the late Jimmie Maggard and Irene Maggard who survives.

A man who loved and lived life to the absolute maximum, he will definitely be remembered as an “avid adventurist,” especially enjoying traveling and hunting. Indeed, his vehicle license plate contains a phrase that aptly describes his motto for life, “Living My Dreams One Day at a Time.”

Also, he was employed at Borden Dairy before his retirement in 2016, and began working with his nephew, Jim Ed Harris, at Step Ahead Mail Service.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Randel Ray Maggard and a brother-in-law, Gary Keith Harris.

He leaves behind his soulmate, Mary Powell; two sisters: Iris Afterkirk and husband Don, and Brenda Harris; a brother, Gary Maggard; four nephews: Jim Ed Harris, Jonathan Wade Harris, Chris Afterkirk, and Gary Lynn Maggard; two nieces: Rene Afterkirk and Jessica Maggard; great nieces and nephews, other relatives, and numerous friends.

The family will receive friends from 4 – 7 p.m. Thursday at Hart Funeral Home, located at 1011 Master Street in Corbin.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 12, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Frank Vanzant officiating.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.

Hart Funeral Home of Corbin is in charge of the arrangements.