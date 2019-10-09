









Jimmie Mullis–Peace Wissing, 94, wife of Art Wissing of Louisville, KY, passed peacefully Thursday, October 3, 2019, surrounded by her family.

The funeral service for “Miss Jimmie” was held Monday, October 7 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed the service at the Broyles Cemetery in Rockholds, KY.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the University of the Cumberlands Education Department.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.