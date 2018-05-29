











Jimmie Manning, 87, of Williamsburg, departed this life on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at the home of her son.

She was born on October 9, 1930 in Packard, to the late James Stanfill and Flossie (Owens) Stanfill.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Everett (Jack) Manning; son, Michael Manning; three sisters, Mary Strunk, Ruth Boyd and Betty Sue Stanfill; and six brothers, Charles Stanfill, Ted Stanfill, Ronnie Stanfill, Roger Stanfill, Jack Stanfill and Paul Stanfill; and step-mother, Pearl Talley Stanfill.

Jimmie was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church for over 60 years.

She is survived by her son, Eddie Manning and wife Kay of Williamsburg; granddaughter, Michelle Creekmore and husband Robert of Williamsburg; grandson, Chad Manning and wife Monica of Williamsburg; nine great-grandchildren, Michael Dyan, Bryce Creekmore McCullah, Allison Creekmore, Autumn Creekmore, Adam Creekmore, Mason Manning, Eric Poore, Alec Poore and Evan Poore; great-great granddaughter, Ava Lawson; sister, Alberta Whited of Sandusky, OH; three brothers, Jay Stanfill and wife Lavada of Oneida, TN, Bill Stanfill and wife Barbara of Greenwood, SC and Gary Stanfill and wife Mary Ann of Williamsburg; three sisters-in-law, Delphia Stanfill of Fairborn, OH, Dianne Stanfill of Williamsburg and Audrey Stanfill of Goshen, OH; brother-in-law, Johnny Boyd of Goshen, OH; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Saturday, May 26, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doyle Lester and Rev. Ryan Bailey officiating.

She was laid to rest following a graveside service on Sunday, May 27, in the Oaklawn Cemetery in Pleasant View.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Highland Park Baptist Church, P.O. Box 571, Williamsburg, KY.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.