









Jimmie Harold White, age 77, of Liberty Road, Lexington, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, May 14, 2021 at his home. He was born on July 29, 1943 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to George W. White and Doris L. (Vanderpool) White. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Doris (Vanderpool) White.

He is survived by his wife of over 58 years, Doris White of Lexington; three children, Walter L. White of Lexington, Ronnie E. White (Victoria) of Lexington, and Connie Figueroa (Juan) of Lexington; three grandchildren, Hayley D. Quiroz, Madison Quiroz, and Angelica Figueroa; two brothers, Dean White (Janice) of Williamsburg and John White of Corbin; two sisters, Jean Angel (Arnold) of Corbin and Joie Hensley (Harold) of Corbin; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour on Monday, May 17, at the Croley Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be at 12:00 PM on Monday, May 17, at the Croley Funeral Home with Sister Francis Hisle and Rev. Bill Blankenship officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Whitley Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.