Jim Waters will be keynote speaker for June 11 chamber luncheon











The president of a conservative-leaning Kentucky think tank, that specializes in government policy toward economics and education, will be the featured speaker next Tuesday at the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon in Williamsburg.

Jim Waters, President of the Bluegrass Institute — described as “Kentucky’s first and only free market think tank” — said he would give an aspirational presentation entitled “Blazing New Trails in Kentucky” at the luncheon. It will include will include comments regarding taxpayer-friendly ideas on how to effectively address the public pension crisis as well as the need for reforming public education as well as giving parents more choices regarding where their children attend school. He will also be advocating for making government more transparent and accountable at every level and how the issue of transparency affects each of the Institute’s key policy areas.

Waters writes the Bluegrass Beacon — a popular column, which appears in newspapers and publications statewide. He’s also an award-winning communicator, having finished second in the 2015 Great Communicators national speaking tournament in Grand Rapids, Michigan, which included 500 entries from around the nation. Candidates were judged on their ability to communicate effectively with millennial and persuadable voters on complex policy issues.

Waters is a frequent guest – and guest host – on talk radio, including on Louisville’s 84WHAS and is in demand as a guest speaker, moderator of political debates and policy forums. His articles have appeared in national publications, including the Wall Street Journal and USA Today, and he has appeared on CNN television and national radio talk shows, including the Lars Larson radio show.

Waters is in demand as a speaker and panelist. He has appeared as a guest speaker on the same platform with many nationally known figures, including Gov. Matt Bevin, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, Congressman Thomas Massie and Fox News anchor John Stossel.

He was also invited to join the American Enterprise Institute’s Leadership Network this year and recently spoke on school choice at the network’s summit in Washington, D.C.

Bruce Carpenter, Executive Director of the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, said he’s excited to be able to schedule Waters to speak to the chamber.

“It’s something I’ve been wanting to do for a long time, and thankfully we were able to bring Mr. Waters to speak to our chamber,” Carpenter said. “He’s a energetic, interesting speaker, and he will be discussing timely topics for which I think there is great interest right now in our community. Even if you never attend our chamber luncheons, this is one you might want to make time for.”

The luncheon will be held next Wednesday, June 11, starting at 11:45 p.m. at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center in Williamsburg. The event is sponsored by Southeast Kentucky Audiology and will be catered by LaDonna’s Catering.

The luncheon is open to the public. If you plan to eat lunch, cost is $12 per person. Please RSVP by emailing info@southernkychamber.com, calling 606-528-6390 or you can register online at the chamber of commerce website www.southerkychamber.com.