Jim Walker, 54, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Baptist Health in Corbin.

He was the husband of Deanne (Earls) Walker.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, at the Sanders Creek Church of God with Rev. Bill Meadors and Rev. Roger Meadors officiating.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg, is in charge of arrangements.