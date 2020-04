Jewel Faye Warren, 81, Corbin KY, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, in her home. Three children survive.

Due to the restrictions of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), a small graveside service was held. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be given in Jewel’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.