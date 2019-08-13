









Jessie Marsee Prewitt , 92, of Williamsburg, KY departed this life on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Williamsburg Health and Rehab Center

Jessie was born on May 23, 1927 in Akron, OH to the late Emmett and Martha (Patton) Marsee.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Edd Lewis Prewitt and a son Marvin Thomas Prewitt; brothers, Don Marsee, Sillus Marsee, Charlie Marsee, Ellis Marsee, Earl Marsee and Clarence Marsee; and a sister, Mae Ball.

Jessie was a member of Cumberland Freewill Baptist Church for over 60 years.

Jessie is survived two grandchildren, Jennifer Prewitt (Tim Partin) and Brandon Prewitt and his wife Amber of Williamsburg; great grandchildren, Landrey and Lathan Prewitt; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Richardson Prewitt of Williamsburg; a sister, Lucy Renner (Phil) of Mason, OH; brother, Clayton Marsee (Jean) of Knoxville, TN; sisters-in-law, Shirley Marsee of Independence, KY and Flora Prewitt of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Saturday, August 10, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Hodge, Rev. Gerald Mullins and Rev. Jimmy Logan officiating.

Following the service she was laid to rest in the Cumberland Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Brandon Prewitt, Burton Richardson, Roger Richardson, Allan Richardson, Andy Richardson and David Prewitt were pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were David Richardson and Verlin Marsee.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Cumberland Freewill Baptist Church Building Fund.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.