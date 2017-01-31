By Teresa Brooks

Jessie Marie Sproles went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 27, 2017 after an extended illness.

She was born on January 28, 1927 on Turkey Creek in Bell County, the youngest daughter of John Lovell and Mary Margaret Hendrickson Lovell.

Jessie was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Maude Lovell Bergdolt, Bessie Lovell Engle, Loula Lovell Creech, Willie Lovell Sproles, Phoebe Lovell Potter and Georgia Lovell Lawson.

On October 26, 1949 Jessie married the love of her life, Jack Sproles. She is survived by her loving and beloved husband, their two sons, J. Stephen (Rhonda) Sproles and G. Douglas (Sharon) Sproles; grandchildren Elizabeth Sproles, Katherine Sproles, Andrew Sproles, Adena (Nick) Sproles Foos, Margaret (Ivan) Sproles Rodriguez and two great granddaughters, Kaylee Foos and Yaretzi Rodriguez. She also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Her funeral service was held Tuesday, Jan. 31. The clergymen were Rev. Allen Bonnell and Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton.

Burial followed at Pine Hill Cemetery.

Messages may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.