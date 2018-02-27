











Jessie Cox Roberts, 90, of Buck Creek Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Sunday, February 11, 2018 at the Jellico Community Hospital in Jellico, TN.

She was born on April 24, 1927 in McCreary County, to the late Walter Cox and Margaret (Ball) Cox.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ores Henry Roberts.

She is survived by four daughters, Mattie Bernice Duncan of Williamsburg, Penny Hill of Williamsburg, Robin Hill of Corbin and Anna Nolan (Leon) of Somerset; two sons, Carl Carter (Alma) of Corbin and Clevron Moore of Athens, AL; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

She will be laid to rest at 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 2, at the Mill Springs National Cemetery in Nancy, KY.

