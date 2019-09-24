









Jesse Lee Cox, 70, of the Roses Creek Community of Campbell County, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at his home.

He was born on March 1, 1949 to the late Joseph James Cox and Nancy (Osborne) Cox in Jellico, Tennessee.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Carl Cox, and wife, Gail, and James L. Cox; four infant brothers; youngest sister, Debra Cox; one infant sister; and special nephew, David Dewaine Voyles.

He is survived by sisters, Mary (Cox) Murray of Harriman, TN and Ellen (Cox) Voyles, and husband, Floyd, of Jellico, TN; nieces, Edna Murray Turpin of Harriman, TN, Missy (Cox) Kast, and husband, Vern, and Marie (Cox) Kast, and husband, Mark, all of Pearisburg, Virginia; nephews, Bryan Voyles, and wife, Ranee, and their son, Brett, and Walter Voyles, and wife, Donna, and their son, Zakk, all of Jellico, TN; 14 great-nieces and nephews, and many other relatives, friends and neighbors to mourn his passing.

Graveside services were held Saturday, September 21, with family and friends officiating at the Cox – Osborne Cemetery located in the Roses Creek Community with the burial following.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of all arrangements.