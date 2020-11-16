









Jesse Avery Perkins, age 84, of Wofford Cemetery Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. Jesse was born on June 28, 1936 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Sherman and Mary Elizabeth (Earls) Perkins. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Tona Lucille (Young) Perkins. Jesse was a member of Browns Creek Church of Christ and a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard.

He is survived by two daughters, Karen Perkins of Williamsburg and Kathy Tibbs (Richard) of Rittman, Ohio; two sons, Brother Jerome Perkins and wife Jamie and Randy Perkins, all of Williamsburg; eight grandchildren, Tarrah Perkins, Sierra Martin, Tiffani Perkins, Aaron Perkins, Justin Perkins, Danielle Ward, Allison Ward and Trevor Lee Perkins; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Bertie Meadors and husband Junior of Williamsburg; sister-in-law, Faye Delaney of Dayton, Ohio; brothers-in-law, John Young and Ray Young of Corbin; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held on Sunday, November 15, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Frank Vanzant officiating. Following the service, he was laid to rest in the Perkins Family Cemetery in Wofford.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.