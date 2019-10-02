









Jess Callaway Morgan, 87, of Corbin passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his residence.

He was born July 24, 1932 in Leslie County, Ky to the late George and Ella Morgan.

He was of the Pente-costal faith and a heavy equipment operator.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Davis Morgan of Corbin; three children, Randy Morgan and Freda Jean Howard, husband Galen all of Isom, Ky; daughter, Deborah Lynn Dixon husband Craig of Jermiah, Ky; five step-children; Charles Pennington wife Angela, of Barboursville, WVA, Daniel Pennington wife Connie, of Corbin, Sarah Willey of Beckley, WVA, Kendall Pennington wife Eva, of Jacksonville, FL, Lori Pennington, (Danny Childers) of Milton, WVA; one sister, Betty Jo Carbrough, of White Pine, TN; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren,; two Great-great-grandchildren; fourteen step-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held October 1, at O’Neil Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ivan Siler officiating.

Burial followed in Davis Cemetery on Davis Road, Corbin, Ky.

Condolences can be sent at www.oneilfh.com

O-Neil Lawson Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.