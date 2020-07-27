









Mr. Jerry Wayne Downs Sr., age 72, of Kentucky Hill (Williamsburg), Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born November 22, 1947 in Jellico, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Icey Owens Downs; sisters, Brenda Kay Downs, Iva Sue Claxton and husband Kenneth, and Mildred McLemore and husband Kenneth; mother and father-in-law, Macy and Sam O’Brien; and brothers and sisters-in-law, John O’Brien, Jay Ivey, Bobby Ivey, James O’Brien, Sammy O’Brien, Susan Downs, Kay Ivey, Emmaline Ramsey and husband Frank, Alice Walden and husband Doug, Rosie Bowlin, Albert Fuson, Minton Davis, Wayne Hudson, and Emil Walden.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Margaret O’Brien Downs; son, Jerry Wayne Downs, Jr. and wife Rosemary, Johnny Downs and wife Kelley; daughter, Teresa McKeehan and husband Michael; grandchildren, Anyssa Brianna Downs, Dylan Scott Downs, Devin Lane Downs, Wyatt Chase Downs, Abigail Kate McKeehan, Cassidy Lawson of Jellico, Genesis Gulley, Jocelyn Bills, and Isabella Bills; another daughter-in-law, Julie Downs; brothers, John Downs and wife Ann and Gary Downs and wife Joyce; sister, Bonnie Jacquline “Jackie” Lewis and one other sister; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim O’Brien and wife Dora, Paul O’Brien and wife Glenda, Esther O’Brien, Henry “Silo” Ivey, Jesse O’Brien and wife Melissa, Billy O’Brien, Michael O’Brien and wife Lynn, Vivian Fuston, Joie Hudson, Althea “Alfie” Walden, and Teresa O’Brien; a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held on Saturday, July 25, at the Harp Funeral Home with Rev. Henry Taylor and Rev. Buddy Ridener. Burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community). Military Honors: were conducted by the American Legion Honor Guard.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.