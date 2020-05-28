









Jerry Wayne Brittian, age 65, Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home. He was born on October 16, 1954, in Lexington, Kentucky, to Robert J. Brittian and Thelma Elsie (Smith) Brittian. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Jay Brittian; and four brothers, Danny Brittian, Bob Brittian, Jimmy Brittian, and Carl Brittian.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Ruth (Bloomfield) Brittian; three children, Christopher Bloomfield (Megan) of Corbin, Andrea Richardson (Michael) of Trenton, Ohio, and Samantha Brittian (Josh Carter) of Corbin; four grandsons, Michael Richardson, Andrew Richardson, Jacob Carter, and Jace Carter; mother, Thelma Brittian of Georgia; five brothers, General Grant Brittian (Audrey) of Georgia, Benny Brittian (Valerie) of Georgia, Chucky Brittian (Mary) of Georgia, Teddy Brittian (Ollie) of Tennessee, and Pat Brittian (Star) of Georgia; four sisters, Sue Hook (Ray) of Oklahoma, Ann Reynolds of Georgia, Gretta Shepard (Mike) of Georgia, and Dewbie Brittian (Sam) of Alabama; several nieces and nephews and host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 12 noon until the funeral hour Thursday, May 28, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 28, at the Croley Funeral Home with the Rev. Danny Fore officiating. He will be laid to rest in Woods Cemetery on Hwy 904.

All services will be conducted in accordance to Covid19 Regulations.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.