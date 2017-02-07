By Staff

Jerry W. Hummel, 79, of Orange, TX formerly of Williamsburg, passed away on January 31, 2017 in Beaumont, TX.

He was born March 10, 1937 in Williamsburg, to the late Charles R. Hummel and the late Virgie Smith Hummel.

Jerry was a member of North Orange Baptist Church in Orange, TX and was involved in their senior adult choir. He began working at Allied Signal in Orange in 1959 and retired as a supervisor in 1994. He loved rock hunting, faceting stone, making jewelry and he enjoyed fishing. He was a devoted husband, an inspiring father and grandfather. He was loved much. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Charles Hummel, Blanche Pickard, Virginia Pemberton, Ray Hummel and Edward Hummel.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Sutton Hummel of Orange, TX, children Jerry Wayne Hummel and wife Leslie of Vidor, TX, Bobby D. Hummel and wife Leigh of Austin, TX and Eddie M. Hummel and wife Season of Austin, TX, six grandchildren, Candice Johnson and husband Charles, Jermey Cornwell, Nicholas Hummel, Maegan Hummel, Staci Revilla and wife Kathryn and Greyson Hummel; three great grandchildren, Deontre’, Devin and Cadence Johnson, and a sister Lena Parker of Oak Ridge, TN.

Graveside services were held Sunday February 5, at Highland Cemetery with Rev. Harold Long officiating.

Interment will follow in the Highland Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home of Williamsburg, is in charge of the arrangements.