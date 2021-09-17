Jerry Partin











Jerry Wayne Partin, age 67, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, formerly of the Black Oak Community of Whitley County, KY, passed away Tuesday evening, September 14, 2021 at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN.

Jerry was born on December 23, 1953 to the late Ernest Partin and Trula Partin Cupp in the Valley Creek Community of Claiborne County, TN.

His maternal grandparents were the late Greenlee Partin and Dora Partin.

Jerry was a member of the New Life Tabernacle located in Black Oak.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Randall Partin, Sr. and Eddie Dean Partin; sister, Betty Hatfield; two nephews, John Robert Carr, Jr. and Dustin Ray Partin; niece, Alisha Ann Partin; and stepfather, William Nathan Cupp.

He is survived by brothers and sisters, Ervin Cupp, Elba Cupp, and wife, Maryann, Hazel Nelh, and husband, Ken, Jean Duncan, and husband, Troy, William Elijah Cupp, and wife, Dorothy, Anna Askins, Velma Kay Partin, Rev. Troy Cupp, and wife, Barbara, Gary Cupp, and wife, Tammy, Larry Cupp, and wife, Judy, and Rev. Alvin Cupp, and wife, Mary; uncle, Maynard Partin, and wife, Juanita; aunt, Katherine Hatfield; several nephews and nieces; numerous great-nephews and great-nieces; and a host of friends, neighbors, and other relatives to mourn his passing.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 16, at 12:00 noon in the Moses Addition of Pleasant View Cemetery with the Rev. Troy Cupp officiating.

Interment will immediately follow.

Cox & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.