









Jerry Lee Bryant, 55, of Wolf Creek River Road, Williamsburg, KY, departed this life on Monday, October 14, 2019 at his home.

He was born on August 18, 1964 to the late Clarence and Dora (Griffith) Bryant.

Jerry is survived by two daughters, Andrea Mowery and husband, Sam, of Williamsburg, KY and Hanna Bryant of Williamsburg, KY; mother of his children, Loretta Bryant of Williamsburg, KY; one brother, Larry Bryant and wife, Wendy, of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends to morn his passing.

The funeral service was held Friday, October 18 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenny Carr officiating. Following the service, he was laid to rest in the Douglas Cemetery on Sunny Hill.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.