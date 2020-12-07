









Jerry Foster Bardonia, age 76, of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Saturday morning, December 5, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare – Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, TN.

He was born on April 4, 1944 to the late Alex Bardonia and Rose Ann (Begluitti) Bardonia in Jellico, TN. He was a member of Tannery Hollow Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his special friend, Marie Huddleston.

He is survived by cousins, Myrtle White, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, Flore L. Papagno, of Belleview, Florida, Elsie M. Nutting, of Rutledge, TN; special friend, Mary Walden, of Knoxville, TN; special neighbors, Rhonda Marlow, Ruth Minton and Vena Hurst and a host of other friends and neighbors to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, December 9, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel.

The funeral will immediately follow on Wednesday, December 9, at 2:00 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Lester Cox and Rev. Trey Brock officiating.

Interment will follow in the Douglas Cemetery in Campbell County, TN.

Cox & Son Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.