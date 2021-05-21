









Jerry Floyd Crocker, age 75, of Frankfort School Road, Corbin, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, May 17, 2021 at his home. He was born on June 6, 1945 in Philadelphia, MS to William Wade Crocker and Ardell (Miley) Crocker. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Ardell (Miley) Crocker; mother- and father-in-law, Tom and Anna Mary Guinn; and his first wife, Janice Faye Crocker.

He attended Frankfort Baptist Church and Harvest Home Church.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Crocker of Corbin; children, Derrick Crocker (April) and Dennis Crocker (Nikki), both of Bay Minette, AL; step-son, Clayton Guinn (Kena) of Batavia, OH; five grandchildren, Cameo Nalls, Cayley Crocker, Corban Crocker, Caitlin Crocker, and Kendel Crocker; special family, Guinn Family, Crocker Family, and Angel Family; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Graveside service was held on Thursday, May 20, at the Angel Family Cemetery on Frankfort School Road in Corbin, Kentucky with the Rev. Doug Lawson officiating. He was laid to rest in the Angel Family Cemetery on Frankfort School Road.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.