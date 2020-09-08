









Jerry Calvin Hughes age 83, of Lebanon, Ohio, formerly of Jellico, TN., passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Otterbein Nursing Home in Lebanon, Ohio.

Jerry is preceded in death by his wife, Jane Hughes; and parents, A.B. Hughes and China Lay Hughes.

He is survived by sons, Jerry Mark Hughes and wife Sherry Lynn Hughes, Gregg Allen Hughes and wife Stephanie Michelle Hughes; three grandchildren, Brandon Mark Hughes, Brittany Ciera Hughes Bowlin and husband (Koby), Heaven Cheyenne Hughes; four great-grandchildren, Easton, Kolton, Paxton and Sutton Jane Hughes (due in November); sister, Arta Faye Honeycutt; nieces and nephews, Mike Thurman, Michelle Young, and Vicky Thurman; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Jerry was proud to serve his country in the United States Army. He retired from Huntsville Utility in Huntsville, TN.

A private family graveside service was held in the Jellico Cemetery with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating.

Llewellyn Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.