By Teresa Brooks

Jerre Denzil Crabtree, 78, of San Diego, CA passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2016 in Lemon Grove.

He was born July 15, 1938 in Gallatin, TN.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Myrtle Chambers.

He is survived by his wife, Valera Rose Crabtree; sons, Jerry Crabtree, Glenn Crabtree and wife Lisa; grandson, Shane Crabtree and wife Jennifer; two great grandchildren; a sister, Sammie Machenski of OH, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, December 28, in the Jellico Cemetery with Chaplain Gary Leach

Military Honors will be presented by the American Legion Honor Guard Post 154 (Elk Valley, TN).

Burial will be in the Jellico Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.