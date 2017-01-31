By Staff

Jenny Rosalinda Delk, 48, of Duff, TN passed away Monday, January 23, 2017 at the Jellico Community Hospital.

She was born February 4, 1968 in Winchester, IN.

Jenny is preceded in death by her father, Carl Bray.

She is survived by her husband, David Delk; daughters, Shannon Cline, Viola Henegar and husband Coty; nine grandchildren, ​Nicholas, Andre, John, Tristan, Ravn, Emillie, Maia, Eliza and Trinnity; mother, ​Janet Bray; six brothers and three sisters; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing

The funeral was held Thursday, January 26, in the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Paul Cox and Rev. Cecil Delk officiating.

Burial was held Friday, January 27, in the Lambdin Cemetery at Sled Creek.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of arrangements.