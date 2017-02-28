By Teresa Brooks

Jennifer Lynn White, 41, of Croley Bend Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at the Jellico Community Hospital in Jellico, TN.

She was born on September 9, 1975 in Lafollette, TN to Helen White and the late Darrel Hicks. She was also preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Judy Monhollen.

She is survived by her children, Whitney Henley and Darrell Ray White of Williamsburg; spouse, Sebrina (Beenee) Fox of Williamsburg; granddaughter, Kaisley Raylynn Henley; her mother, Helen White of Jellico, TN; sister, Melinda Hall of Williamsburg; two sisters-in-law, Crystal Cooper (Jamie) of Somerset, and April Marple of Williamsburg; father-in-law, Ronnie Fox of Williamsburg; nieces and nephews, Amber Woods, Leon Veach, Jayd Cooper and Nikki Cooper; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Monday, February 6, the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gerald Mullins officiating.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.