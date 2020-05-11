









Jennifer Lynn Pickett Jones, age 32, Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. She was born on June 1, 1987 in Pineville, Kentucky.

She is survived by her parents, Kelly Angel (David) of Corbin; brothers, Michael Pickett, Richard Angel (Amber) and Mark Rose of Corbin; nephews, Levi Angel and Jackson Angel; grandparents, Melissa and Proctor Sizemore of Flat Lick, Kentucky; special companion, Jason Palmer of Corbin; husband, Charleston Jones of Corbin; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep her family in your prayers.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.