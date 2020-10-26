









Jennifer Lee Towery Frazier, age 41, of Wolf Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the Jellico Community Hospital in Jellico, Tennessee. Jennifer was born on June 16, 1979, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to the late Carl Lee Towery and Linda Maxwell Richmond. She was also preceded in death by a niece, Sara Faye.

She is survived by three children, Kaylee Fay Adkins (Darren) of Williamsburg, Makaele Ann Foerst of Alabama and Shannon Deniese Jewell of Corbin; three grandchildren, Brentley Adkins, Carson Adkins and Remi Burns; two sisters, Jaqulyn Lyons (William) of Corbin and Julie Lyons (Thomas) of Monticello; brothers, Carl Towery (Rebecca) of Williamsburg and Jacob Towery (Natosha) of Corbin; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Tuesday, October 27, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 27, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Denny Roberts officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Siler Cemetery on Wolf Creek.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.