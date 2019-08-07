









Jennifer Kay Thomas, 44, of Oak Ridge, TN passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at her home.

She was born March 6, 1975 in Lafollette, TN.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Thomas; mother, Deborah Marlow Brotherton.

She is survived by her father, Cas Thomas; brothers, Joseph Day, Andrew Day; sister, Angela Wilson; and a host of friends and family to mourn her passing.

A graveside service was held Friday, August 2, in the Bowman Cemetery (Rock Creek) with Rev. Adam Gulley officiating.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.