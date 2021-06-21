









Jennifer Joann (Ramsey) Lay, age 42, of the Kentucky Hill Community of Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.

She was born on August 4, 1978 in Jellico, Tennessee to the late Joe Albert Ramsey and Martha (Billing) Maggard who survives. Her paternal grandparents were the late William Junior Ramsey and Queen Ester (Carroll) Ramsey. Her maternal grandparents were the late William Henry Billing and the late Rebecca (Cheek) Billing.

She was a member of Jellico High School Class of 1996.

In addition to her father and grandparents, she was preceded in death by six uncles, Billy Charles “Chester” Ramsey, Jimmy “Jim-I” Ramsey, Johnny Ray “Boogie” Ramsey, Frank Kenneth Ramsey, Michael Ramsey, and Charles Billing; two aunts, Irene June (Ramsey) Baird and Sherry Ruth (Ramsey) Davis; and first cousin, Christina (Ramsey) Parker.

She is survived by her son, Ronnie Joe Lay, and step-daughter, Sydney Lay, both of Newcomb, TN; her mother, Martha Maggard; brother, Scott Duncan, and fiancée, April; and sister, Irene Elizabeth Ramsey, all of Kentucky Hill; four uncles, Gene Freddy (Babe) Ramsey, and wife, Loretta, of Jellico, Larry Billing, Jesse Billing, and William Charles Billing, all of southeastern Kentucky; four aunts, Linda Barton, and husband, Eddie, of Jellico, Phyllis Lea, and husband, Jim, of Cumming, Georgia, Helen Elliott, and husband, Danny, of Jellico, and Ruthie Howard, of southeastern Kentucky.

She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Jennifer Caitlin Garrett (Kyle), Gracie Millhouse, Connor Ramsey, Brooklyn Ramsey, and Scott Duncan, Jr.; ex-husband and father of her children, Venis Lay, of Newcomb, TN; numerous first cousins, and a host of friends, neighbors, and other relatives to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday evening, June 24, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel.

The memorial service will immediately follow on Thursday evening, June 24, at 8:00 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Danny Elliott, Rev. E. Wayne Barton, II, and Bro. Luke Barton officiating. Special music will be provided by Ms. Raeanne Barton and Bro. Corey Rountree.

Cox & Son Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.