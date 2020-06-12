









Jennifer (Foley) Carnes, age 37, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on June 11, 2020 in Barbourville, Kentucky. She was born on April 15, 1983 to Clyde Foley and Brenda Paul.

She is survived by one child, Cheyenne Star Carnes of Barbourville; parents, Brenda Lee (husband Charles) of Williamsburg and Clyde Foley (wife Sharon) of Elkhorn City, TN; half-sister, Christy Creekmore of Williamsburg; step-brothers, Jordan Coleman and Jon Coleman of Elkhorn City, TN; step-sisters, Stacey Abbott of Somerset, Carey Lee SanChez of Seattle, WA, and Jennifer Woolery of Gabsend, AL; grandfather, Clyde Foley of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be 1:00 PM until the funeral hour on Sunday, June 14, at the Carpenter Baptist Church on Hwy 92. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM with the Rev. Mark Sutton officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Baker Cemetery.

