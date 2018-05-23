Jellico residents accused of breaking into U of C owned home













A pair of Jellico residents are facing burglary charges after being caught inside a Whitley County residence Sunday afternoon where one of them had previously been evicted, according to an arrest record.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Strunk responded to a Taylor Meadows Road residence about 4:24 p.m. after a report that it had been unlawfully entered.

Strunk discovered Brandon Lee Baird, 43, and Joseph R. Webb, 26, inside the residence, which had a water heater removed that caused significant water damage. Other damage to the structure was also visible, according to a sheriff’s department release.

The water heater was turned over and water was running out into the floor, according to arrest citations.

With assistance from Whitley County E911, Strunk was able to contact the caretakers of the home, which is owned by the University of the Cumberlands’ Mountain Outreach program.

Baird had lived at the residence, but was evicted from there, according to his arrest citation.

Baird and Webb were both charged with second-degree burglary and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Baird was also charged with alcohol intoxication.

Both were released from jail on $10,000 surety bonds Monday, according to detention center records.

Deputy Jonas Saunders assisted with the investigation.

Strunk is continuing the investigation, and the two suspects may face additional charges, according to the release.