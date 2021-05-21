Jellico Police make gambling arrests at Main Street pool hall











A raid on a pool hall in Jellico Wednesday resulted in the arrest of the owner, the seizure of working gambling machines along with other gambling related items, and more than $4,600 in cash.

Jellico Police Chief Gary Perkins said in a release that Warren Terry, of Duff, Tennessee, was charged with aggravated gambling and possession of a gambling device or record following the execution of the search warrant at the business located at 582 North Main Street.

According to Perkins, the search warrant was issued following an intensive undercover drug investigation conducted by the Jellico Police Department.

In addition to Terry, Jellico Police arrested James Earnest Walker, of Duff, on charges of aggravated gambling and possession of a gambling device, and Joshua C. Hubbard, of Williamsburg, on charges of gambling, possession of a schedule II drug – methamphetamine, and possession of prescription medication without a prescription.

Another individual, Kenny M. Cheek, was cited to court on a charge of gambling.

Perkins said police seized seven working gambling machines and $4,624 in cash, along with the other gambling related items.

Hubbard, Terry and Walker were lodged in the Campbell County Jail.

In a related incident, Perkins said Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies and Kentucky State Police investigated a nearby vehicle parked in the area where they located Chasity Malicoat, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Perkins said the deputies and troopers were on scene to assist in the event anyone attempted to flee Jellico Police by crossing the state line into Kentucky.