Jellico plans Independence Day festivities Wednesday, Thursday











The City of Jellico has a number of events planned for its Red, White & Boom celebration that is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 3, and Thursday, July 4, at Veteran’s Park.

From 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. both days there will be a street fair in Veterans Park with arts, crafts and food vendors.

Starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, a group of local churches will be holding an “Evening of Gospel in the Park” at Veterans Park.

Independence Day festivities will kick off on July 4 with an Old Fashion Pancake Breakfast at the Jellico Masonic Lodge from 7 – 10 a.m.

Registration will start at 9 a.m. for the Miss Red, White & Boom beauty pageant at the stage at Veteran’s Park. There is a $25 registration fee, and the pageant will start at 11 a.m.

There will be seven age groups ranging from zero through 18 years of age.

At 2 p.m. there will be ice cream and pie eating contests.

At 4 p.m. at the stage in Veterans Park there will be an old-fashioned county fair style blue ribbon contest for best pie, pickles and jams/jellies.

At 5 p.m., the honor guard will present the colors.

At 6 p.m., there will be a Mayberry themed parade down Main Street. Mayberry was the fictional city where The Andy Griffith Show was set.

Mayberry fans, impersonators and rerun watchers are encouraged to attend, or, better yet, participate in the parade.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. on July 4, “Tidalwave Road” will be the first of two bands presenting a free concert at Veterans Park. From 8 – 10 p.m. the band “Olds 88” will perform 50’s and 60’s Rockabilly music.

The grand finale will be held at 10 p.m. with a fireworks show.

Bring your lawn chair for the musical events and the fireworks show.