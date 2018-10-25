Jellico man leads police in pursuit, strikes police cruisers













A Jellico man, who allegedly threatened to kill himself both prior to and immediately after a police chase in southern Whitley County earlier this month, is now being held in the Whitley County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 cash bond in that case.

Whitley District Judge Fred White entered a not guilty plea for Carl R. Davis, 38, who was charged with attempted first-degree burglary, theft-automobile, first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs, four counts of first-degree assault, resisting arrest and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer in connection with the Oct. 12 incident.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Tim Baker, who was the arresting officer, said that Davis was hospitalized after the incident and was arrested once he was released from the hospital this week.

He was booked into the in the Whitley County Detention Center Tuesday afternoon, according to the jail’s website.

The incident happened about 4:41 p.m. on Oct. 12 when police received a complaint about a man passed out at a residence at 4055 Lot Mud Creek Road, according to one of three arrest citations in the case.

Baker, Deputies Mike Lawson and Jason Strunk, Williamsburg Police Officer Dorman Patrick Jr., and Kentucky State Police Trooper Donnie Jones responded to the incident.

When police arrived at the scene, Davis jumped into a 2005 silver Dodge, and threatened to take his own life before managing to start the vehicle and take off leading police on a pursuit, Baker wrote on a citation.

During the pursuit, Davis allegedly struck Jones’ and Lawson’s police cruisers, in addition to a vehicle driven by Donna Anderson, who had one passenger with her, according to another arrest citation.

Deputies were forced to disable the vehicle by forcing it into a ditch causing Davis to lose control and spin out near the intersection of Fate Lane and Keswick Road, a third arrest citation stated.

After the vehicle was immobilized, Davis continued to point a gun at his head and then pointed the gun in the direction of police. He finally laid the gun down and police arrested him, Baker wrote on the third arrest citation.

Police believe that Davis was under the influence “of something,” a citation stated.

After the incident, deputies learned that Davis had attempted to break into the residence on Lot Mud Creek Road where the incident began, Baker wrote.

Davis was cleared medically at Baptist Health Corbin after the incident, according to an arrest citation.

Police also served Davis with two other arrest warrants.

One warrant charged him with second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief in connection with a May 7 incident.

The second warrant charged Davis with fraudulent use of a credit card under $500, fraudulent use of a credit card over $10,000, theft-auto and theft under $500 in connection with an Aug. 14 incident.

White entered not guilty pleas for Davis in connection with all three cases Thursday, and scheduled an Oct. 29 preliminary hearing in each case. He appointed the public advocate’s office to represent Davis.

White set $10,000 cash bonds in the burglary and theft cases, and a $50,000 cash bond in connection with police chase incident.

If Davis’ posts bond, he will be required to be wear an ankle-monitoring device as part of his bond conditions.